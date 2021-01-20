The identity of 19-year-old boy who bought Ayisha Modi a Range Rover Velar finally revealed

- Advertisement -

An earlier story reported by Ghpage on January 19, 2021, reported that Stonebwoy stan Ayisha Modi had received a brand new Range Rover Velar from her 19-year-old godson.

From a post sighted on Ayisha Modi’s Instagram, the boy with the username @young.lord1010 showed the former some love by getting her a Range Rover worth over $42,000.

The identity of the benevolent young man has finally been unveiled. Going by the name Baron Ike, the 19-year-old, according to word on the street, is a certified big boy who lives very large.

Also spotted online, is a golden statue made in honour of the teenage financier to further prove his opulence.

SEE PHOTO BELOW:

It is unknown what the young man does for a living but he must be getting lots of stacks from it to be able to gift someone such a fancy car.