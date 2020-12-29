type here...
Entertainment

Identity of lady who stabbed Mzbel in the back after she took care of her discovered

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Mzbel
Mzbel
Eradjoa Duodu has been identified as the lady who Mzbel lamented about in a recent Instagram Live video.

According to the songstress, Eradjoa betrayed her after she catered for her for years and recent reports suggest that the former’s allegation may be true.

With reference to an interview held by Ghbase with three of Eradjoa’s friends from High School, they confirmed that indeed Mzbel was visiting Eradjoa.

Eradjoa’s friends from Ghanata Senior High School mentioned that Mzbel used to visit their friend and bring lots of gifts to her and so many thought the singer was Eradjoa’s biological mum.

Mzbel, in her video, stated that Eradjoa after graduating from Tertiary and completing her national service abandoned her.

Meanwhile, a picture of Mzbel and Eradjoa together at an event has popped up on social media.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Mzbel Eradjoa at an event

Friends of the lady who preferred to stay anonymous added that ”Eradjoa was a calm girl back at school. We all thought Mzbel was her biological mother because of how she showered Eradjoa with gifts. Mzbel bought her the finest clothes and gave her a good life. At least from what we saw when she was in school with us.”

Source:GHPAGE

