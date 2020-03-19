type here...
Home News Identity of the man who allegedly killed Agyeman Badu's sister revealed
Source:GHPAGE
News

Identity of the man who allegedly killed Agyeman Badu’s sister revealed

By RASHAD
0
Kwabena Yeboah - Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Kwabena Yeboah - Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
- Advertisement -

A few moments ago, Ghpage.com reported that the sister of Ghanaian international footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister has been shot dead.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 18th March 2020 in Berekum, Brong-Ahafo.

SEE HERE: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister shot dead in Berekum

According to the report at the time, the man who allegedly shot and killed Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister is called Kwabena Yeboah aka Kobii.

Kobbi after killing the young lady fled Berekum and has still not been caught.

Well, photos of Kwabena Yeboah aka Kobii has been received by Ghpage.com in an effort to help arrest him to face charges of murder.

SEE ALSO: Badu Kobi sends elders to beg Ken Agyapong for forgiveness-He agrees to apologize to Nana Addo (Video)

See photo below

Kwabena Yeboah is in his late 40s and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact 0242720663.

Previous articlePreaching to be ban in commercial vehicles amid the coronavirus outbreak – GPRTU
Next articleD-Black join forces with Criss Waddle to campaign against Obour

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

COVID-19: Gunshots at NIA registration center

Mr. Tabernacle -
Stephen Tetteh a 35-year-old man has been apprehended by the police for the onslaught at a registration center of the National...
Read more
News

COVID-19: WAEC suspends 2020 WASSCE & BECE

RASHAD -
The scheduled 2020 WASSCE and BECE have been suspended by the West Africa Examination Council, GhPage.com can confirm. The...
Read more
News

8 Ghanaians recovering from the Coronavirus – Health Minister

Mr. Tabernacle -
Eight Ghanaians who contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are recovering, the Minister of Health announced today. His statement comes...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s cases increases from 11 to 16 overnight

Qwame Benedict -
The information available to us has it that the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has now increased from 11 to 16.
Read more
News

Ugandan government asks house owners not to take rent for the next 3 month

Qwame Benedict -
The Ugandan government led by its President Yoweri Museveni has announced that no landlord or landlady should take rent from their tenant...
Read more
News

Another newly born baby battles for his life after testing positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
A newborn baby battles for his life after he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The father of the baby took to...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, March 20, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian Singer and songwriter Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly known as Tiwa Savage has made some disclosures on why she would love to be...
Read more
Entertainment

Man caught on video ‘fingering’ his girlfriend at a popular restaurant in Accra

Qwame Benedict -
A video fast going viral on social media sees an unidentified man enjoying with his girlfriend whiles eating out with a woman...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues...
Read more
News

Badu Kobi sends emissaries to beg Kennedy Agyapong forgiveness

RASHAD -
Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has sent emissaries to the Member of Parliament for...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News