A few moments ago, Ghpage.com reported that the sister of Ghanaian international footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister has been shot dead.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 18th March 2020 in Berekum, Brong-Ahafo.

According to the report at the time, the man who allegedly shot and killed Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister is called Kwabena Yeboah aka Kobii.

Kobbi after killing the young lady fled Berekum and has still not been caught.

Well, photos of Kwabena Yeboah aka Kobii has been received by Ghpage.com in an effort to help arrest him to face charges of murder.

See photo below

Kwabena Yeboah is in his late 40s and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact 0242720663.