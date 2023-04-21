Identity of the boyfriend who shot his girlfriend 5 times to death in Kumasi drops

- Advertisement -

A sad report that has taken over social media trends confirms the death of a young Ghanaian lady named Maa Adwoa.

Per the report, this unfortunate incident happened at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, Adum, Kumasi.

According to a source, the boyfriend named Taakum has been suspecting and accusing the young lady of cheating on him but the lady always denies the allegations levelled against her by her boyfriend.

This continued for some time leading to the lady becoming fed up with the allegation. She was furious and broke up with the guy for always accusing her of cheating.

Fast forward, the boyfriend started pleading with her to forget about the issue and also for them to get back together but the lady declined.

This got the boyfriend angry who pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times before leaving the scene.

He is currently on the run and the police have started a manhunt to make sure he is arrested.

A witness who was present at the scene claims she heard Maa Adwoa begging Taakum not to kill her but he refused and proceeded to shoot her 5 times to death.

