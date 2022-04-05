You are an idiot if you sleep for more than eight hours – McDan to young entrepreneurs

- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies Dr Daniel McKorley popularly known as McDan has stated that anyone who sleeps for more than eight hours is an idiot.

At the launch of the Ashanti Region Chapter of Ghana Young Entrepreneurs, McDan was one of the invited guests to the event and was asked to advise the young entrepreneurs.

During his speech to the young entrepreneurs, he told them point-blank that anyone calling him/herself an entrepreneur doesn’t sleep till the sun rises adding that that person is lazy.

He said: “any person, who sees the rising of the morning sun through his window, stretches and go back to bed, is an idiot. In other words, if you are a young entrepreneur and you sleep for 8 hours, you are an idiot.”

McDan, who has a long history in the business sector, has lately added McDan aviation to his portfolio of businesses.

Aside from that, he is a serial investor who has invested in a variety of enterprises both within and outside of Ghana.

His numerous enterprises and interests are one of the reasons he has become one of Ghana’s wealthiest citizens.