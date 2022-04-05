type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsYou are an idiot if you sleep for more than eight hours...
News

You are an idiot if you sleep for more than eight hours – McDan to young entrepreneurs

By Qwame Benedict
McDan speaking at an event
McDan Chairman
- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies Dr Daniel McKorley popularly known as McDan has stated that anyone who sleeps for more than eight hours is an idiot.

At the launch of the Ashanti Region Chapter of Ghana Young Entrepreneurs, McDan was one of the invited guests to the event and was asked to advise the young entrepreneurs.

During his speech to the young entrepreneurs, he told them point-blank that anyone calling him/herself an entrepreneur doesn’t sleep till the sun rises adding that that person is lazy.

He said: “any person, who sees the rising of the morning sun through his window, stretches and go back to bed, is an idiot. In other words, if you are a young entrepreneur and you sleep for 8 hours, you are an idiot.”

McDan, who has a long history in the business sector, has lately added McDan aviation to his portfolio of businesses.

Aside from that, he is a serial investor who has invested in a variety of enterprises both within and outside of Ghana.

His numerous enterprises and interests are one of the reasons he has become one of Ghana’s wealthiest citizens.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 5, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News