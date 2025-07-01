If after DNA you find out your children are not yours continue to take care of them- woman advises men

A young lady has advised men not to stop taking care of children after DNA proves otherwise.

The lady’s comment claim following reports that many men refuse to take care of children after DNA has proven otherwise.

Speaking on such report, the young lady advised that such is a bad habit, hence, men should desist from it.

According to the lady, after a DNA has proven otherwise, the man involved shouldn’t stop loving the children and taking care of them.

The lady believes that, such information, should be kept away from the children.

She said “men, it you ever find out your kids aren’t yours, keep such information away from those kids and continue your fatherly duty”.