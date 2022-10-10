- Advertisement -

Beautiful Ghanaian news anchor and TV show host, Serwaa Amihere has shared her thoughts on Twitter concerning Nana Agradaa’s alleged updated ‘sika gari’ scam, arrest and remand in police custody.

After Ghana Police Service officially published on their social media pages that they have Nana Agradaa in their grips following reports by some of her church members that she has scammed them – A lot of celebrities have shared their thoughts on the whole saga.

And Serwaa Amihere is among the celebs who have expressed their full point of view on Twitter without bias.

According to Serwaa Amihere in a tweet, if we are to prosecute Nana Agradaa for her infamous modus operandi of extorting money from her victims, then a lot of religious heads must also suffer the same fate because what is good for the geese is equally good for the gander.

In a thread on Twitter, she called out pastors who use the name of God and the Bible to ‘scam’ people.

“ON AGRADAA… As I said, I wasn’t at the church but curiosity has made me watch excerpts of the all-night .. 1)What she said inviting people to her church was, she had 3 billion old Cedis she was going to be doling out at her all night.”

It’s not everyone who went there that got the money. That is true. So from the foregone, where are the impersonation and the so-called money-doubling charges coming from? Unless there’s a promise she made I haven’t seen..”

“…..If Agradaa suffers prosecution, then many, many, many pastors, and religious folks in Ghana must also be prosecuted. People agree to give their money to others to chop tax-free in this country every 7 days or even less.”

In other news, the Circuit Court in Accra has remanded Patience Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa into lawful custody for the next three days.

This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.