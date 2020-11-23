type here...
GhPage News If Akufo-Addo fails to answer my calls by Wednesday, he will die...
News

If Akufo-Addo fails to answer my calls by Wednesday, he will die – Odifour Tawiah

By Mr. Tabernacle
Akufo-Addo and Odifo Kwabena Tawiah
Akufo-Addo and Odifo Kwabena Tawiah
- Advertisement -

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah, the Head Pastor of Church of Rabbi has prophesied the death of President Akufo-Addo for the second time and it’s getting scary.

In a yet another deep revelation, Odifour Kwabena Tawiah said if the incumbent President fails to answer or return his numerous calls by Wednesday thus; 25th November 2020 he will kick the bucket.

Remember on October 26, 2020, the same Prophet said in a video that “Akufo-Addo will not live to see his reappointment as the President of Ghana after the December 7 elections”.

The popular clairvoyant revealed that though victory is assured for Nana Addo, he will be struck down with a deadly sickness that he may not survive even if there’s an intervention.

According to him, some allies and close companions of the President have planned to strike him with a sickness that will make him lose his life just after victory on December 7th.

Angrily speaking in a new video, Odifour Tawiah has taken back his words on Nana Addo’s victory saying that he’ll lose the elections and die on top, a statement Ghanaians are not happy with.

Speaking in his church, Kwabena Tawiah disclosed that President Akufo-Addo came to him for spiritual assistance; thus set him free when some people held him, hostage, spiritually.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

According to him, after he helped the president, he doesn’t answer his calls not to talk of giving him even one cedi as a token of appreciation.

He added that though he’s freed the president from the spiritual captivity, he didn’t cancel the spiritual death, therefore, he is not safe.

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah reaffirmed that if the President fails to call him or answer his calls by the end of Wednesday, he will die before December 7, 2020, election and NDC will win.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 23, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News