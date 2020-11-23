- Advertisement -

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah, the Head Pastor of Church of Rabbi has prophesied the death of President Akufo-Addo for the second time and it’s getting scary.

In a yet another deep revelation, Odifour Kwabena Tawiah said if the incumbent President fails to answer or return his numerous calls by Wednesday thus; 25th November 2020 he will kick the bucket.

Remember on October 26, 2020, the same Prophet said in a video that “Akufo-Addo will not live to see his reappointment as the President of Ghana after the December 7 elections”.

The popular clairvoyant revealed that though victory is assured for Nana Addo, he will be struck down with a deadly sickness that he may not survive even if there’s an intervention.

According to him, some allies and close companions of the President have planned to strike him with a sickness that will make him lose his life just after victory on December 7th.

Angrily speaking in a new video, Odifour Tawiah has taken back his words on Nana Addo’s victory saying that he’ll lose the elections and die on top, a statement Ghanaians are not happy with.

Speaking in his church, Kwabena Tawiah disclosed that President Akufo-Addo came to him for spiritual assistance; thus set him free when some people held him, hostage, spiritually.

According to him, after he helped the president, he doesn’t answer his calls not to talk of giving him even one cedi as a token of appreciation.

He added that though he’s freed the president from the spiritual captivity, he didn’t cancel the spiritual death, therefore, he is not safe.

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah reaffirmed that if the President fails to call him or answer his calls by the end of Wednesday, he will die before December 7, 2020, election and NDC will win.