It is true that life can be difficult and challenging, and many people may feel overwhelmed or hopeless at times.

It is not uncommon for individuals to contemplate suicide when they are experiencing significant emotional pain or distress.

However, it is important to remember that suicide is not a solution to life’s problems. There are always other options and resources available for individuals who are struggling.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, it is important to seek help and support from trained professionals and loved ones.

A single mother has left a lot of social media users teary after sharing a cryptic post on Tiktok.

According to this single mother, she’s tired of life and the burdens associated with it hence she wants to end it all.

In the video, she can be seen crying profusely while appealing to netizens to tell her son that she tried her best if anything happens to her.

She captioned the disconsolate video as; “In case anything happens to me tell my son I tried my best???

Reacting, netizens trooped to the comment section to console her.

A social media user @lucicater wrote, “Nothing will happen, no situation is permanent. Remember the worst moment u have been thru n u made it, even this one u will make it in Jesus name ??.”

@kabyrhu mariah, “Fight mamaa. It’s never easy but we move regardless. Have strength so that YOU, you will tell ur son of how strong you were and conquered. Hang in thr.”

@kobusingeshallon, “Dont forget that hes still young so he nds much of ur love please its not time to give up,trust in God u will go through it.”

@Bright303018 wrote, “No try leave that innocent child in this lonely and wicked world….be strong you will win the battle ?????.”

@cashtym advised, “Don’t do anything that will hurt your son he loves you remember that no pain is permanent.”

