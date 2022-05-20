“If elections are held today, NPP will lose” – Deputy Minister

- Advertisement -

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has shared his fears about the electoral fortunes of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, if elections are held today, the governing party will lose abysmally to their arch opponent the NDC.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong had maintained that the “breaking the 8” mantra by the NPP will fail to materialize if the economic hardship in Ghana is not dealt with as soon as possible.

“We said we were going to rewrite history and destiny.” We want to get rid of the eight (8). If there is an election today, I will tell you honestly that the NPP will lose badly. Black is black, and red is crimson. I’ll say it and tell you straight.

“I’m on the ground, I know what’s going on, and I hear what my constituents are saying.” Today I’m discussing the topic of the day. Today we face a significant challenge.”

Meanwhile, the race for the next flagbearer of the NPP has become tougher than it had been predicted with a whole lot of people rearing their heads.

A two-horse race between Alan Kyeyremanteng and Vice President Bawumia has turned into multiple races as the likes of Kennedy Agyapong, and even the Agric Minister has also expressed interest in leading the party.

With the economic hardship getting worse coupled with poor governance, many believe the chances of the NPP winning the next election becomes slimmer each day; an observation that has also been shared by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, who doubles as the MP for Asante Mampong.