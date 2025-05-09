If giving money is a proof of love, why don’t men receive some from women?- Keche Joshua questions

Keche Joshua feom popular Ghanaian music duo, Keche has questioned Ghanaians on what is indeed a proof of love.

The musician has asked if it is true that giving money to a woman is proof of love.

According to Keche in a post sighted by Gh Page, he still does not fathom that statement and needs more clarification.

Keche claims if giving money to one’s partner is proof of love, then it should not be one-sided.

He questioned in his post, “if giving money is a proof of love, why don’t men receive some from women?”