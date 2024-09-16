If God asked you to divorve your husand then why did you go to court? – Brother Sammy asks Ohemaa Mercy

Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has openly criticized Ohemaa Mercy for her recent comments regarding her divorce.

Speaking during an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, Brother Sammy questioned the authenticity of Ohemaa Mercy’s claim that God instructed her to divorce her husband.

Brother Sammy expressed his disbelief, pointing out that if Ohemaa Mercy had truly received divine guidance, there would have been no need for her to pursue legal proceedings.

“If God instructed you to get a divorce, why did you go to court?” he asked pointedly.

Brother Sammy

He further suggested that Ohemaa Mercy’s financial success might have played a role in her decision, claiming;

“She got the divorce because she has gotten money and did not want the ex-husband to enjoy some.”

The outspoken gospel artist also raised concerns about the message Ohemaa Mercy’s actions might send to younger ministers and followers of her ministry.

“What will she say to the younger ministers who look up to her, when they come to tell her that they have also heard the voice of God to get a divorce?

If we go on that tangent, everybody will then say they have heard clearly from God that they should get a divorce,” – Brother Sammy emphasized during the show.