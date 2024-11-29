If I Am Not Here Today, Protect Ghana’s Democracy- Kevin Taylor Shares Emotional Message

Controversial media personality and a member of the NDC political party, Kevin Taylor has left his fans and Ghanaians at large in a state of confusion.

Kevin Taylor has shared a video that has gotten netizens pondering over whether or not he is continuing with his content creation.

Kevin Taylor, in a video sighted by Gh Page, has stated that things are not that smooth at his end, as he claims the incumbent government is working so hard to put him into trouble.

According to him, being a watchdog to the government in power is rather putting him into trouble.

Kevin has said that information that has reached his office has it that, the NPP government is trying to dent his reputation by trying to falsely accuse him of something that he has not done, so that if possible, the FBI abroad could drag him.

He claims he does his media works without malice, however, being trustworthy is rather putting him into trouble.

Sadly, Kevin Taylor, even though did not announce quitting, said that should he stop his content creation, Ghanaians should ensure they fight for their rights.