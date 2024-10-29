If I Die Today, Akufo Addo K!lled Me- Video Of Akua Donkor Resurfaces

As Ghanaians continue to be in a state of melancholy, old videos of the flag bearer and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor have resurfaced on social media.

In a new viral video, Akua Donkor is seen talking bitterly about President Akufo Addo.

Akua Donkor was interviewed by Ghanaweb when she was alive, and during the interview, she disclosed how the president is trying his best to get rid of her.

According to her in the video, president Akufo Addo has been behind many evil bedeviling acts happening in Ghana, naming Galamsey among others as a few of them.

She shockingly brought to the limelight that after trying to expose the president and his cronies, they started attacking her.

She revealed how the president and her cronies had been gathering pieces of information about her from her close associates and confidants.

She concluded by saying “If I die, it is Akufo Addo who has k!lled me”.

Meanwhile, she added that she has officially reported to the police about the numerous attacks on her.