- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has responded to questions regarding the ‘crazy’ impression people have about her as a public figure.

In a post on Twitter, Efia – born Andrea Owusu – tweeted about hearing outrageous things she’s heard about her personality and implored her followers to contribute.

“The shit I hear about myself is crazy. What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard about me? I would love to hear this,” her original post read.

Many of her fans who took part in the Q&A were interested in her sex life, as they queried her relationship with Ghanaian musicians Kwesi Arthur and dancehall giant Shatta Wale.

On rumours she charged 1,500 Ghana cedis for sex two years ago, she said, “If I ever charge for sex, I’ll charge more than $10k.”

Another tweep asked: “They said you slept with Shattawale but I don’t believe. Is it true?”

She replied: “False. I’m closer to men than I am with woman. Charles was another close friend of mine.”