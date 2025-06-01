If I fall, I will rise and still be on top- Ex-convict Hajia4Real

Popular ex-convict, Hajia4Real has said that she is not been tickled by her arrest.

Hajia4Real made the statement following her release in a new song she released following her release from prison.

In a yet-to-be-released song, Hajia4Real stated that she is back for good, revealing that going to prison has not in any way affected her

According to her, just like before her case, she is back and will be on top of her competitors.

In a part of the yet to be released song, Hajia4Real stated that “If I fall, I will rise and still be on top”.