type here...
Entertainment

If I fall, I will rise and still be on top- Ex-convict Hajia4Real

By Mzta Churchill

Popular ex-convict, Hajia4Real has said that she is not been tickled by her arrest.

Hajia4Real made the statement following her release in a new song she released following her release from prison.

In a yet-to-be-released song, Hajia4Real stated that she is back for good, revealing that going to prison has not in any way affected her

According to her, just like before her case, she is back and will be on top of her competitors.

In a part of the yet to be released song, Hajia4Real stated that “If I fall, I will rise and still be on top”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nigerians are secretly k!lling Ghanaians- Spirito drops shocking information

I did many dirty works for NPP but…- Spirito cries out

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, June 1, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

Legon Car Video

Tema: Man caught roaming around with human head (VIDEO)

Ali

Tamale: Two ladies fight over a man

Tamale Ladies
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways