If I Knew Becoming A President Was This Easy And Simple I Would Have Contested- Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Tupac is presently in a state of regret.

The woman of God is somewhere saying severally, “Had I Known is always at last”.

Nana Agradaa has stated in a viral video that she regrets not contesting for Ghana’s presidency.

She claims she had always wanted to contest but the complexity of the procedure always scared her, which made her not attempt anytime she wanted to.

She disclosed that it was just recently that she uncovered that the procedure for being a president or contesting for the presidency is very simple and easy.

According to her, if she had gotten the opportunity to contest, she would have appointed controversial Afia Schwar as her running mate, claiming it would be very easy for them to win looking at their pair.

Firing shot at Osofo Kyiri Abosom, Nana Agradaa said even the man of God was able to contest, how much more herself.