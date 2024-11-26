If I Sleep With A Woman, She Will Travel Abroad- Oboy Siki Reveals

GhPageEntertainmentIf I Sleep With A Woman, She Will Travel Abroad- Oboy Siki...
Ace Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, better known in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity as Boys Boys has caused a stir online.

Oboy Siki is trending across social media platforms for the wrong reasons you could think of.

Oboy Siki has stated that as a lady, sleeping with him is a great opportunity.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, Oboy Siki stated that there is a likelihood that any lady he sleeps with would travel abroad.

He bragged during the interview that, that is a gift God has given him, claiming there are many girls he slept with and they got the opportunity to travel abroad.

Detailing what he meant, Oboy Siki said that any lady he dates for a year or more, goes out with the lady, and in the end, the lady meets someone affluent, and subsequently travels abroad.

