‘If marriage is easy, let everyone try some’ – Nana Ama Mcbrown responds to marriage brouhaha

Actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown has some words for persons who have had some things to say about her seemingly beautiful marriage to Mr. Maxwell Mensah and matters arising from it.

Her reaction comes on the heels of rumours that all is not rosy in her marriage as she always makes it seem and that her husband subjects her to beatings and other forms of torture at home.

Nana Ama Macbrown in a conversation with fellow actress Joyce Boakye earlier this year opened up about her marriage and the troubles she’s facing, which sought to confirm the rumours.

In a move to prove she’s unperturbed by the opinion of people, the celebrated and award-winning actress lent a piece of advice to Joyce Boakye.

It read: “When they can’t have anything to attack you personally they use your family who are innocent.

“Don’t mine anyone. If marriage is easy let everyone try some and pass with flying colours.”

The private conversation between the two women has, however, been leaked online.

Well, it has emerged that Joyce Boakye was the person who shared a screenshot of the conversation with media personality, Mona Gucci.

This was after Mona went on a rampage to attack actress McBrown, who doubles as the host of United Showbiz, for allowing panellists to humiliate her as a top-tier slay queen when she appeared on the show for an interview.

She explained that she was hurt and wanted to take action against the actress turned presenter until Joyce Boakye contacted her to beg for forgiveness on behalf of Nana Ama Mcbrown.

But after falling out with Joyce Boakye recently, Mona shared the screenshot as a defense mechanism to prove that the former indeed told her about Nana Ama Mcbrown’s marital crisis

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi has jumped into the feud to mount a spirited defense for Nana Ama McBrown.

The ardent fan of Stonebwoy, sent out a strong warning to the Onua TV presenter and threatened her to come out to do damage control within a 12-hour ultimatum else she will expose her dirty secrets as well.

