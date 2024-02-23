type here...
“If my wife won’t wash my clothes, I’d marry my fellow man” – Guy writes and receives heat for it

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A man has gone viral on X for a controversial tweet he shared.

The X user wrote: “If my wife can’t do my laundry then I’d rather marry a fellow man. Because then we’d have a lot of interesting things to talk about like football etc.”

He was then asked who currently does his laundry and he replied: “Me. Only because I am not married.”

His tweet has now led people to allege that he is gay and only wants to marry a woman to do his laundry.

Responding to the gay allegations, he wrote: “I am the straightest ninja out here.”

See the tweets below…

Source:GHpage

