“If not for Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba would have died long time ago”

Ghanaians are still mourning the loss of one of, Daddy Lumba who passed away on 26th July 2025.

Now, a close friend and confidant of the late musician, Dwabeng Fosu, has shared emotional and previously unknown details about Lumba’s prolonged health struggles in an exclusive interview.

Speaking with BigScout Media in a heartfelt in an hour-long conversation, Dwabeng Fosu recounted the story behind the late superstar’s health decline.

According to him, Daddy Lumba had an accident which left him with a spinal injury.

According to Fosu, Lumba ignored the severity of the injury at the time, believing he could push through the pain.

“He had an accident but didn’t pay enough attention to the injury,” Fosu revealed. “He was young and at the peak of his career. Eventually, the effects caught up with him.”

The legendary artist later underwent spinal surgery, a major operation that involved replacing his spine with metal at a cost of $40,000.

Unfortunately, even after the surgery, Lumba’s health never fully recovered. He reportedly battled complications for 15 years, relying on medications to manage his condition.

“Daddy Lumba was very ill for years. He couldn’t even wear his own shoes,” Fosu disclosed. “The doctor predicted he would die soon — that was what inspired his song Makra Mo.”

Fosu, who had been close friends with Daddy Lumba since their school days at Juben Senior High School in the 1980s, praised Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, for her unwavering support throughout the ordeal.

“All the medications he had to take were administered by his wife, Akosua Serwaa,” he said. “If not for her, Daddy Lumba would have died a long time ago.”

The deep bond between Lumba and Fosu, according to him, led to their close collaboration and inspired Lumba to immortalize him in some of his iconic songs, including the widely acclaimed Yentie Obiaa.

