- Advertisement -

A white man who has been born and bred in Ghana has passed a statement that has come as a shock and surprise to some netizens.

The man who goes by the name John Sikaliotis, he is surprised Ghana is still struggling to gain its feet looking at the resources and other things in the country.

According to him, if Ghanaians are truthful to each other then there wouldn’t be need of anyone to travel outside the country with the intention of seeking greener pastures.

He is heard saying: “My compatriots, Ghanaians if we are truthful we would not have to go abroad. There’s a lot of money in Ghana but we need to be truthful, we need to be truthful people and that’s all there is to seeing the money in Ghana”.

Watch the video below:

What do you think of his submission?