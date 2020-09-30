Kwaw Kesse may have gotten himself in trouble as he stated in a Facebook Live video that Akuapem Poloo would be a billionaire if social media likes were lucrative.

Kwaw in a profound message to the youth and upcoming music acts advised that they don’t get fooled by social media clout.

The rapper with a 17-year experience in the music industry is indisputably one of the most decorated rappers of his generation.

The musician who hails from Agona Swedru in the Central Region asked newbies in the industry to stay original and not go chasing clout on social media.

In his opinion, his originality, transparency, and his side hustle are what have kept him relevant for so long.

He expressed that even though he had been purposely sidelined by promoters and some industry players, he has survived without being on the bill for major shows because he knows how to make a dollar from 15 cents on his own.

“Don’t be fooled by social media. If likes and comments paid so much, Akuapem Poloo would be a billionaire. Stay original and hustle. That is how you survive in the music industry”, he said.

The combative rapper added that a lot of artistes keep up with the joneses and show a luxurious life on social media that is contrary to the life they live in real life.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Kwaw Kesse who is currently in the US claimed that he has been selling cars and that is how he has survived through the pandemic.