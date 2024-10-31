If Someone Is To Be Arrested, It Should Be You- Twene Jonas Drags Salifu Amoako

The statement by Prophet Salifu Amoako during his court hearing yesterday, 30th October does not augur well to many Ghanaians, and Ghanaian vlogger, Twene Jonas happens to be one of them.

Tween Jonas does not understand why the man of God, instead of focusing on other important things will place much relevance on posting of his son’s pictures on social media.

Labeling Salifu Amoako’s statement as pure rubbish, Twene Jonas asked him to shut up it he did not have anything sensible to say.

He noted that if there is anyone to be arrested, it is Salifu Amoako, his son and wife because they caused the death of the two beautiful girls.

According to him, as a responsible parent, they need not to have allowed their underage son to be driving in town.