If The Fundamentals Of Your Digitalization Are Weak, The Digital Gate Will Expose You- Mahama Mocks Bawumia

Former president and the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has once again pulled the legs of Bawumia.

This comes following a recent commission at the Kotoka International Airport by the vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia.

Per the video Gh Page has chanced on, the E-Gate could not open, even though, per what the vice president said, it was to open the moment a Ghana card was used on it.

Reacting to this, John Mahama decided to mock him, saying “The Digital Gate refused to open for the digital man”.

He went on to add, “If The Fundamentals Of Your Digitalization Are Weak, The Digital Gate Will Expose You”, as he claims he would use Bawumia’s terms to mock him.