If they dare me I’ll buy another Lambo next two months – Shatta Wale

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has made a defiant statement just days after his release from detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

During a performance of his song “Rising Youth” at the Osu Homowo Festival, the self-proclaimed “African Dancehall King” declared that if he is “dared,” he will buy another Lamborghini within the next two months.

Shatta Wale’s bold pronouncement comes on the heels of a week of legal troubles.

He was detained by EOCO last Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the ownership of his distinctive yellow Lamborghini Urus.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale allegedly faces FBI extradition

Shatta Wale

According to a statement released by EOCO on Thursday, August 1st, Shatta Wale, during his interrogation, claimed to have purchased the luxury vehicle “on the streets,” a statement that has raised eyebrows among investigators and the public alike.

The vehicle has been confiscated by the anti-graft agency as part of their probe, which reportedly involves US officials.

The interrogation led to his detention on Wednesday, but the musician was later granted bail. The initial bail amount was set at a staggering GH¢10 million, but it was subsequently reduced to GH¢5 million with two sureties whose properties must be verified.

Shatta Wale’s performance at the Homowo Festival was his first major public appearance since his release, and he wasted no time in addressing his recent ordeal.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale finally meets his bail conditions

