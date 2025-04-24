If we are united we will win 2028 general election- Bawumia

Former vice president and “wounded lion”, Dr. Bawumia has disclosed what could make the NPP win power in the next general election.

The presidential candidate on the ticket of the NPP in the last general election made the statement when he spoke at the NPP office recently.

Bawumia believes one of the reasons why the NPP lost in the past general election was because there was no unity.

Despite outsiders seeing the NPP as a united party, Bawumia claims there is no unity within the party, and that was one of the factors that caused the NPP defeat in the last general election.

He has therefore entreated all NPP members to put their differences aside and be united since the strength of a broom is in its numbers.