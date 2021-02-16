type here...
If you are 21 and your breast has fallen, your bride price should be GHS200 – Prophet Oduro

By Nazir Hamzah
Prophet Kofi Oduro
Outspoken Ghanaian Clergyman, Prophet Oduro has got more men laughing as he disclosed the amount of money men should pay for as bride price.

According to the leader and founder of Alabaster International Minister, ladies who are 21 years with fallen breasts do not deserve amount which is more than GHS200 as bride price.

He argued that for a women who are between the ages of 18 to 21 where breast is fallen means the value of that womanhood is questionable.

The man God disclosed that he will not utter a word if a lady with fresh breasts receive thousands of ghana cedis, generators, acres of land, cars as a bride price.

The Clergyman made this known to his congregation during a church service and also took time out to advice parents not to charge outrageous bride price for ladies who have fallen breasts.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

