If You Are A Broke Man, Marry- Young Guy Advises

A young man has sent a powerful piece of advice to his colleague men.

The young man claims following the hardship in Ghana, he has uncovered a new remedy.

He noted in a post sighted by Gh Page that if a man has struggled to make money but all his hard work has proved futile, that is not the end.

According to him, the remedy to end such struggles of a man is for the man to marry.

He disclosed that even though it is required of a man to have ample money before going into marriage, a man can still marry whilst he is broke.

He stated that women hold the key to success so if a man marries whilst they are broke, they can become successful afterward.