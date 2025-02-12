type here...
Entertainment

If You Are A Broke Man, Marry- Young Guy Advises

By Mzta Churchill

A young man has sent a powerful piece of advice to his colleague men.

The young man claims following the hardship in Ghana, he has uncovered a new remedy.

He noted in a post sighted by Gh Page that if a man has struggled to make money but all his hard work has proved futile, that is not the end.

According to him, the remedy to end such struggles of a man is for the man to marry.

He disclosed that even though it is required of a man to have ample money before going into marriage, a man can still marry whilst he is broke.

He stated that women hold the key to success so if a man marries whilst they are broke, they can become successful afterward.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ken Ofori Attah Declared WANTED- More Details

There Are A Lot Of Evidence That JJ Rawlings Was A Murder3r- Manhyia South MP Insists

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
30 C
Accra

Also Read

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways