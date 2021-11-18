“If you’re able to transfer 100 cedis you must be taxed” – Ursula Owusu tells Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

NPP’s Ursula Owusu has slammed Ghanaians who are crying and complaining over the controversial 1.75% E-levy tax that is yet to be introduced by the ruling NPP government spearheaded by Nana Addo.

According to Ursula Owusu, any Ghanaian who is able to transfer 100 cedis or more is not poor hence shouldn’t complain if the government wants to tax him/her.

Speaking in an interview on GH One TV, the NPP firebrand also stated that the government changed its mind about taxing mobile money transactions because the system has grown in popularity and many people are comfortable using it, therefore it was only fair that charges be imposed.

Ursula Owusu further went ahead to project that about 600 million will be made every month to help grow the economy and change the country from the E-Levy.

She dropped these submissions to defend Dr. Bawumia who had earlier said in an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi that MOMO shouldn’t be taxed because the majority of the people who use it are poor.

BACKGROUND STORY

While delivering the 2022 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that the government has decided to place a levy on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.

A lot of Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their disappointment in the government for trying to tax MOMO users meanwhile Dr. Bawumia wants us to live in a cashless economy.

Nana Aba Anamoah for example has called on Nana Addo to reconsider this decision because it’s a step in the wrong direction.