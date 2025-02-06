If You Are An NPP & Sees An NPP Man Fighting An NDC Man, Help Beat The NDC Man- Anoh Dompreh

Member of parliament on the ticket of the NPP, Annoh Dompreh has asked NPP supporters to fight NDC supporters.

Speaking during an interview on Gh One TV, Annoh Dompreh said that until the EC has done the right thing, he and the NPP will never stop fighting.

The member of parliament has said that he and the NPP are giving the EC one week to declare their candidate the winner or else, they might face their wrath.

Annoh Dompreh claims all evidence makes it clear that their candidate won the Ablekuma North seat, however, the EC is refusing to declare their candidate the winner.

He told the NPP supporters that if they see an NPP man fighting an NDC man, they should support the NPP man to beat the NDC man.