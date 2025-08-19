If you are doing too many girls stop- Fameye advises

Ghanaian musician, Fameye has moved from singing to preacher, or better still, a motivational speaker.

The musician has in the past few days been sending pieces of advice to his colleagues.

In a new post sighted on his official Facebook page, the once-upon-a-time rapper advised that guys should stop chasing ladies.

According to Fameye, womanizing is an evil bedeviling act, so, as a guy who knows much, he thinks it is high time he sent the piece of advice across.

Fameye believes that being in a relationship as a man is perfectly fine, but it becomes a bad habit when it is done too much since it is even said “Too much of everything is bad”.

He wrote “Bro if you are doing too many girls stop ok. It’s a bad habit. Bye”.

Meanwhile, fans and Ghanaians at large have questioned what has triggered the musician to be sending pieces of advice across.