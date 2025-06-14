If you are not married, don’t have s3x- Adu Safowaah explains

Ghanaian media personality who doubles as a socialite, Adu Safowaah has advised Ghanaians to stay away from s3x.

The media personality believes that s3x is meant for married people and not for just those who are in a relationship.

She noted that having s3x knowing very well that one is not married is accompanied by numerous challenges.

Naming some of the disadvantages, Adu Safowaah stated that s3x delays destiny.

According to her, many Ghanaians are still poor and depend solely on alms for survival because they have sex even though they are not married.