If you attack me, your life will never end well- Duncan Williams

Ghanaian man of God, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has cursed anyone who has, or plans to attack him.

The leader and founder of Action Chapel International believes it is high time he slapped sense into anyone who attacks him.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by Gh Page, Duncan Willams disclosed what would happen to anyone who attacks him.

According to him, the life of anyone who attacks him would not be good.

The reserved man of God said that, “If you attack me, your life will never end well”.

The man of God’s comments came following numerous attacks on him over his statements.

Reacting to the news, concerned Ghanaians took to the comment sections of the posts and expressed shock.

Many Ghanaians do not understand why a renowned man of God would resort to such a statement instead of preaching salvation.