If you cannot buy wigs or take care of a lady then there is no sense in dating- lady tells men

By Mzta Churchill

A young and beautiful lady has taken to social media to send a piece of advice to Ghanaian men.

The young lady believes that men should be ready to take care of their life partners.

According to her, the moment a man or guy decides to get into a relationship, they should be ready to take care of the lady.

She named buying wigs among other basic necessities of the lady as part of the responsibilities of the boyfriend.

She noted that failure on the part of the man to do these is a red flag, adding that, she sees no sense in a man who cannot provide for his girlfriend getting into a relationship.

- GhPage
