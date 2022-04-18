“If you can’t control it, have sex with your wife during her period” – Preacher

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian preacher has urged men not to hesitate to make love to their wives, even during their periods.

According to her, it was better for these men to have sex with their wives during their period than to burn with the desire to cheat.

This was said by Prophetess Rose when recounting her experience with an HIV-positive guy.

She claims the man had an affair with another woman without using a condom because he thought his wife was “unclean” during her period.

Men should not use “period” as a reason to cheat on their wives, according to the clergyman, because they can make love to them with or without a condom.

The Abuja-based Prophetess, Rose Kelvin wrote:

A MAN GOT INFECTED WITH HIV WHILE HE ABSCONDED FROM MAKING LOVE TO HIS WIFE, DUE TO HIS CLAIMS OF HER BEING UNCLEAN AS A RESULT OF THE BLOOD.SURPRISINGLY, WHILE HE NARRATED HIS ORDEAL OF HOW HE CONTRACTED HIV, HE EVEN MENTIONED HE HAD NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR OUTSIDE HIS WIFE WITHOUT A CONDOM… Whereas his wife is HIV – while he’s hiv+

If your wife is on her period and you are repressed, go ahead and make love to her if you’re too pressed, or use a condom, never use her period as an excuse to cheat on her, if you truly love her, you can enjoy the process even in the pool..And you calling her unclean, how clean are you before God?