If you can’t find a husband just get pregnant with any man- Mogaji advises women

By Mzta Churchill

A Nigerian business mogul, Chief Abibatu Mogaji has sent a piece of advice to her colleague women.

The business woman said that it is normal for a woman not to find a husband, however, the woman should not let that to badly affect her.

Chief Abibatu Mogaji has said that, age 35, a woman should find a husband and be led to the alter.

However, Chief Abibatu Mogaji stated that it is normal for a lady at age 35 not to get a husband.

She advised that, if at age 35 a lady does not find a husband, then they should just get pregnant and have a child with any man that they meet with.

She said “A woman who can’t find a husband at age 35 should get pregnant for any man to have a child”.

- GhPage
