If you die a stupid death we will give you a stupid burial- Kwaw Kese to NDC supporters protesting

Kwaw Kese has warned NDC supporters against taking to the streets and protesting while mentioning that politicians are not worth dying for.

The NDC has refused to accept the results from the 2020 polls as declared by the Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson Jean Mensa.

It was earlier reported that a mass of protesting NDC supporters moments before the declaration of the election results crowded the EC’s Headquarters.

The current Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu of the NDC at a press conference held today said that the NDC has resolved to not accept the election results.

The veteran rapper, however, said in a video shared on his Instagram page that if NDC protesters ended up dying a stupid death they would be given a stupid burial.

”If you die a stupid death, we will give you a stupid funeral. People won’t even cry at your funeral. Don’t be stupid enough to die for a politician when his children comfortably live abroad”, the award-winning artist said.

Kwaw Kese warns NDC supporters against hitting the streets and protesting pic.twitter.com/RsW5aVfqDg — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 10, 2020

In another story, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong warned Mahama and the NDC against inciting their supporters to cause mayhem in the country.

He said that the NPP was ready to meet them with brutal force if they tried.