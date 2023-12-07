type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“If you don’t give me money on the first date, you won’t...
Entertainment

“If you don’t give me money on the first date, you won’t see me again”- Unemployed lady brags (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has boldly confessed to the fact that she once avoided a man who failed to give her money on their first date as she felt entitled to it.

When asked by the ‘shark boy’ what would make her decline to go on a second date with a guy, she answered by saying she would ignore a request for another date if the guy failed to give her money on the first date.

According to this bold lady, an amount of not less than Ghs500 must be transferred to her to encourage her to go on a second date with you.

What do you think about this self entitled entities?

Watch the video below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, December 7, 2023
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
2.9mph
20 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways