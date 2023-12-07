“If you don’t give me money on the first date, you won’t see me again”- Unemployed lady brags (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has boldly confessed to the fact that she once avoided a man who failed to give her money on their first date as she felt entitled to it.

When asked by the ‘shark boy’ what would make her decline to go on a second date with a guy, she answered by saying she would ignore a request for another date if the guy failed to give her money on the first date.

According to this bold lady, an amount of not less than Ghs500 must be transferred to her to encourage her to go on a second date with you.

What do you think about this self entitled entities?

Watch the video below