The President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has informed the current Blackstar players to make their intentions of playing for the team known.

According to him, if any player is no longer willing to play for the team that player is supposed to make his intention known.

Charging on the player at their camp ahead of the match against Sudan tomorrow, he stated that he is not enthused about their performances in recent times and believes there should be an improvement.

He reminded them that their games against Niger and Angola were not particularly good and that they needed to improve.

He said: “What we demand of each one of you is to be honest to Ghana. Being honest to Ghana is reporting promptly and giving your best. Let me roll the time back, few weeks ago we played against Niger, how did you guys feel when you went back home? We drew against Niger. That was the scoreline 1-1 against Niger.

Four, five of those players who played in that team cannot play in my club, truth. But Ghana played 1-1 against Niger. What did we see? We saw Black Stars without energy, without passion, without the desire to play. It is not possible like this.

The minimum I expect—the minimum Ghana expects—is a team of boys or men who will show passion and desire to play for our country. You’ll be seen walking on the pitch when the ball is walking towards your net. That is impossible. I told the coach that it’s either you guys decide to play for Ghana, to play for the 30 million people or decide you’ll not play, then you’ll never be selected. I prefer being the leader, going out to the public space to say that look, this is the group of dedicated players who want to play for Ghana. They are not ready but we will stay with them. I am prepared to make that statement.

Once you depart from your various places and you come here and put on the shirt that should give you the pride to fight to show passion, to show aggression, to show desire to win for your country. What we saw of you in Niger was a complete no.