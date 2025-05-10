type here...
If you know how to fuck a woman can follow you- Shatta Bandle brags about being a strong man

By Mzta Churchill

Young rich man, Shatta Bandle has stated that for a woman to follow a man, it is not all about money.

Shatta Bandle made the shocking disclosure in a recent interview monitored by Gh Page.

According to Shatta Bandle, for a lady to follow a man she loves does not correlate with money.

Shatta Bandle believes that for a woman to love a man genuinely and follow him everywhere, the man needs to “service” her very well in bed.

Shatta Bandle bragged about being able to “service” women very well, the reason why his woman follows him all around.

