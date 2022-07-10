type here...
“If you love your wife, disclose how much you earn to her” – GH entrepreneur

By Albert
Marriages could be salvaged from collapse and imminent divorce if husbands are truthful and faithfully disclose how much they earn to their wives.

This is the assertion made by a Ghanaian entrepreneur, Mr Austin A. Gamey who is the CEO of the Gamey and Gamey Group.

According to him, marriages collapse due to mistrust which emanates from the refusal of husbands to disclose their full earnings to their wives.

“At the end of the day, I’d like men to reveal whether their wives are aware of how much they earn.”

“You may have heard the Ghana Statistical Service release that approximately 520,000 people divorce in Ghana, approximately 420,000 separate, and it is all due to dishonesty, including at work.”

Austin Gamey said that on the back of some public sector workers going on strike over Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA).

