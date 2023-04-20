About a month ago, It was widely assumed and speculated that KiDi is battling with a stroke reason he suspended his GoldenBoy North American tour which was supposed to come off early this year.

His absence from social media after cancelling the tour over health issues created a space for social media users to spread rife rumours about the healthiness of the Musician.

Even though KiDi didn’t state the kind of chronic health challenge that offered him and his team the decision to cancel the tour, people already had their suspicions.

KiDi’s post announcing a break and suspension on the tour gave rise to depressing rumours alleging that he’s down with a stroke.

However, weeks ago when the rumours started spreading across social media, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah shot down the rumours circulating about KiDi’s health.

According to him, there’s no speck of truth in the reports and has urged fans and followers of the musician to ignore the fast-trending speculations.

Since the day Richie came to the public space to react to the issue, the worry of Ghanaians about the VGMA award-winning artiste is becoming worse by day.

Just about two weeks ago, KiDi came out to speak and has set records straight about his well-being and other related rumours that took over in his absence.

In a post he shared on Instagram the ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker boldly stated that the news about him battling with a stroke was false.

He added that he is back and active this time to continue where he passed due to a health challenge thus creating music and performing for his fans.

KiDi through the release thanked his family, friends and fan base for the love shown him when he took a break from music and tour to check on his health.

In a new update, KiDi has sent shivers down the spine of his fans after revealing that if he ever said he was fine, he was just telling lies.

In a yet to be fully premiered song, KiDi talked about his sickness once again – According to him, his loved ones will burst into uncontrollable tears if he ever shows them his liver.

He also talked about how he has been living in pain for some time now but always tries his possible best to cheer up in the midst of people.

Watch the video below to know more…

