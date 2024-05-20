In the wake of the brouhaha involving rapper Medikal and Fella Makafui, social media commentators have shared their views on the matter and the possible way forward.

A social media commentator identified as John Bosco Yeleyi has advised men on the right choice of women they should marry.

According to the man who is divorced, it’s better for a man to date and marry a sugar mummy rather than date a lady with a flat tummy.

He claimed that sugar mummies are the best option for any man thinking of having his piece of mind in any relationship.

He posted: ”Better to DATE “AN OLD LADY” and have peace of MIND than MARRY a “FLAT TUMMY YOUNG Girl” and be THINKING ABOUT SUICIDE”

His comments have left his followers divided with some supporting him while others are also fighting him for making such a statement.