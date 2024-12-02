If You Want Slay Queens To Rule You Vote For John Mahama- Nana Agradaa

After revealing what God told her about the upcoming general election, Nana Agradaa has decided to drag John Mahama.

Speaking as Nana Agradaa, and not Prophetess Mama Pat, Evangelist Tupac claims former president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama is not fit to become the next president.

Speaking before her church members, Nana Agradaa sent us back to when John Mahama was the president.

She claims during his days, the former president used the country’s money for his gluttony, saying he spent all the country’s money on slay queens.

Evangelist Tupac has stated that history is likely to repeat itself when John Mahama becomes the president of Ghana again.

In her thought, should Ghanaians vote for John Mahama, the country would be ruled by slay queens.