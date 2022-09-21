type here...
If you want to live longer, stay away from sex – Uncle Ebo Taylor

By Albert
Uncle Ebo Taylor believes some degree of abstinence from sex and other sexually related activities is a sure bet for long life.

According to him, frequent sex could have an adverse health effect on an individual which could possibly curtial their lifespan.

Speaking to Giovanni Caleb on 3FM, Uncle Ebo Taylor said his secret to a long life has been his decision to eat fruits, stay healthy and avoid too much sex.

“No, rather you should stay away from sex. I don’t have enemies.” That was his response when he was aked how he had stayed relevant for a long time whoiput any health complications.

Uncle Ebo Taylor played on international stages in cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, and others while having diabetes, which has impacted his eyesight. His trick? generally take good care of one’s health by eating well, abstaining from sex, and remaining unharmed.

