If You Want To Scare An NDC Supporter, Just Ask Them To Explain The 24 Hour Economy- Information Minister

Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar has dared members of the NDC to explain what they mean by 24-hour economy.

The minister in a recent interview has stated categorically that none of the NDC members; from the flag bearer to the ordinary member can explain what they mean by the 24-hour economy.

According to her, before the election, the NDC had a trumpeting 24-hour economy, however, they have yet to explain what it is.

To the best of her knowledge, the minister claims the 24-hour economy is not good enough to develop the country, advising the flagbearer of the NDC and other NDC members to come back better.

“You heard the take of ISSER on the potential contribution of the 24-Hour Economy in our system but it has always been a matter of demand,” she said while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing event held at Bukom Boxing Arena”.

Adding that “There are hospitals that run 24 hours, and there are pharmacies that are run 24 hours because there is demand. But if someone says I’m bringing 24-hour economy and that my formation is 1 is to 3 and brings some ridiculous explanation of something that completely irrelevant to our economic architecture and our country today. Someone is talking about bringing lions”

To her, should any NDC member approach an NPP member, the NPP member should “put a microphone before them and ask them to explain the 24-hour economy”.

According to her “It is embarrassing that from the flagbearer to the national chairman to the spokesperson of the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress to even MPs in Parliament, they cannot explain 24-hour economy”.