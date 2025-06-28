type here...
Entertainment

If your pay is not good you don’t have to use my niece as an allowance- Rashad tells Ghanaian teachers who molest female students

By Mzta Churchill

The Chief Executive Officer of Gh Page, Rashad has warned Ghanaian teachers against sleeping with their female students.

The blogger who doubles as a vlogger’s comment came after a young female student alleged that the CEO of her school had molested her.

Sharing what happened in a self-recorded video, the young student said that the popular talented kids judge, Uncle Benedict had been smooching and kissing her without her consent.

She noted that the incident often occurs privately in the CEO’s office.

Reacting to the lady’s comment, Rashad stated that he has heard numerous stories of such.

The media personality does not understand why a teacher whose duty is to impart knowledge to the students would end up sleeping with the same students.

Rashad who has heard stories of teachers doing that because their salary is not enough said that such is not a tangible reason.

The blogger stated that if the salaries of the teachers are not enough, they should not use the female students as their allowances.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Uncle Benedict is yet to react to the allegations leveled against him by the young lady.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

A guy who lasts just 40 minutes in bed is a red flag- Efia Odo

My husband said he wouldn’t take care of his child because it’s a girl- woman reveals

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, June 28, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

Pray for Empress Gifty- man drops scary revelation

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

I will collapse Agradaa’s church- Kevin Taylor

My 14-year-old daughter beats me like a kid when I asks her to stop sleeping around- woman cries out

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways