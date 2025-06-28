If your pay is not good you don’t have to use my niece as an allowance- Rashad tells Ghanaian teachers who molest female students

The Chief Executive Officer of Gh Page, Rashad has warned Ghanaian teachers against sleeping with their female students.

The blogger who doubles as a vlogger’s comment came after a young female student alleged that the CEO of her school had molested her.

Sharing what happened in a self-recorded video, the young student said that the popular talented kids judge, Uncle Benedict had been smooching and kissing her without her consent.

She noted that the incident often occurs privately in the CEO’s office.

Reacting to the lady’s comment, Rashad stated that he has heard numerous stories of such.

The media personality does not understand why a teacher whose duty is to impart knowledge to the students would end up sleeping with the same students.

Rashad who has heard stories of teachers doing that because their salary is not enough said that such is not a tangible reason.

The blogger stated that if the salaries of the teachers are not enough, they should not use the female students as their allowances.

Meanwhile, Uncle Benedict is yet to react to the allegations leveled against him by the young lady.