Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has taken to social media to advise men on how to handle their wives if she ‘mistakenly’ cheats.

Speaking in a video shared on her Instagram page, she advised men to pray fervently and fight for their wives if she mistakenly sleeps with another man.



She said if she happens to get pregnant as a result of the extramarital affair, they should not send her packing or file for divorce but instead welcome the child into the family because every child is a blessing.

In the video that seemed like satire, Bukunmi said she choose to advise men because the majority of online advisers focus on telling women how to live their lives and keep their homes.

The mother of one captioned the video,

“Welcome the child into the family and build your home. Every child is a blessing

IF YOUR WIFE IS SLEEPING AROUND, PLEASE PRAY FOR HER. ENTER WAR ROOM. IT MIGHT BE SPIRUTUAL. ? She might be going through a lot. What God cannot do does not exist. ??

MAKE E NO BE LIKE SAY NOBODY DEY ADVICE MEN.

????????”

@Redeemmajesty – The advise no concern married men. When the video reach the head of the family part. My earpiece and phone speaker just burst ?

@Abayomialvin – I love this piece of advice…thanks alot

@eyintimz – Even she got pregnant for another person fight for your woman… That part got me rolling on the floor ?????. Like seriously

@Wealthy_Zoe – Comrade Louder!!! ?????Men don’t have forgiven spirits about what’s there self ? when you do yours we forgive so why not do same for us.

