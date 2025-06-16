type here...
News

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi

A 25-year-old Nigerian woman, Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi, has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch in India for alleged drug trafficking.

Akinwunmi, who reportedly works as a hairstylist and nail artist, claimed she had travelled to India to open a beauty salon.

However, she was arrested last Tuesday, June 10, at Tarahunase village, Rajanukunte Main Road, Bengaluru, for allegedly having 5.325 kilograms of MDMA crystals.

Her arrest came just two days after another Nigerian national, Emmanuel Bediako, also known as Maxwell, was apprehended by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau for a similar offence.

According to The New Indian Express, the CCB acted on a tip-off and intercepted Akinwunmi as she arrived from Delhi with a suspicious bag. Inside the bag were the drugs and 11 new churidars (traditional Indian outfits).

“She is a courier. She had come to hand over the drugs to a group of African peddlers,” a police officer said.

READ ALSO: Hospital worker jailed for kissing patient 9 months after he arrived UK

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi

“We noticed four men on two scooters in the area, but they did not collect the parcel. Princess was arrested while standing with the bag,” the officer added.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

During interrogation, the suspect, popularly known as Princess, reportedly claimed she was unaware of the contents of the bag.

She told officers that a friend in Delhi had instructed her to deliver it to a man wearing a black hat.

She further stated that she intended to start a salon business in Bengaluru and identified herself as the daughter of a Nigerian civil servant, though she refused to provide additional personal details.

The report revealed that Akinwunmi entered India in October 2021 on a business visa but later obtained a student visa to study at a university in Telangana.

However, she never enrolled and has been illegally overstaying in the country since her visa expired in 2022.

“There are credible leads on her boyfriend in Delhi, who is currently absconding. She will be taken into police custody for further investigation.

“This is the first case registered against her in the city, and we are yet to verify if there are any cases elsewhere in the country,” another officer added.

Akinwunmi has since been handed over to the jurisdictional Chikkajala Police Station as investigations continue.

READ ALSO: Mother storms school to lash son

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Church Money

Guy steals church money to stake bet and wins

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, June 16, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby

Ghana Drunkards Association gives government a three-week ultimatum to reduce alcohol prices

Ghana Drunkards Association

I have left Nana Agradaa’s church- former church member explains why

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways